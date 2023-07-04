Facebook’s owner Meta launches Threads app to compete with Twitter

Threads will enable users to 'connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things'

Facebook owner Meta on Monday launched Threads app, meant to compete with Twitter.

It became available for pre-order on mobile app stores on iPhone and Android operating systems, according to AFP. Listed as "Threads, an Instagram app," the new program should be available in the coming days, and is described on Apple's app store as "Instagram's text-based conversation app."

Threads will enable users to "connect directly with your favorite creators and others who love the same things - or build a loyal following of your own to share your ideas, opinions and creativity with the world," according to its app store description.

"Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow," it added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1676018291918372864 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has already criticized the new application for its privacy policy, which requires users to share a lot of personal information with the app, including financial info, contacts and browsing and search history.

Thread's launch comes after a period of uncertainty at Twitter since Tesla owner Elon Musk took over in October, with the billionaire restructuring the company, firing thousands and placing many features behind a subscription paywall.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, announced in mid-March that it was working on a new social network whose description made it a potential competitor to Twitter.

"We're thinking about a decentralized, independent social network for sharing written messages in real time," the group said in a statement sent to AFP.