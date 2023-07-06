Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted of 'five million sign-ups in the first four hours' as the new social media platform takes the world by storm

Facebook and Instagram’s parent company Meta launched Threads, a text-based rival to Twitter, on Wednesday. It was made available on the Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries at 11pm GMT.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg boasted of “five million sign-ups in the first four hours.” But the release was also marked with data privacy concerns from the EU, delaying its availability on the continent.

Drew Angerer/GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg speaks about the new Facebook News feature at the Paley Center For Media on October 25, 2019 in New York City, in the United States.

"Let's do this. Welcome to Threads," was the first post by Zuckerberg on his new platform.

"It'll take some time, but I think there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion+ people on it. Twitter has had the opportunity to do this but hasn't nailed it. Hopefully we will," the Facebook founder said about the platform’s ambitious plans, and called out his rival Elon Musk.

The two tech giants recently entered into a competitive feud, to the point of wanting to fight each other in a “cage match.” The latest move with Threads came amidst several attempts by competitors to replace Twitter’s iconic spot, after a contentious takeover by Musk.

The new social media platform will initially run without ads. It offered a built-in audience of more than two billion users from Instagram and a seamless transition, giving the social media giant a head start in its goal to overtake Twitter.

Analyst Jasmine Engberg from Insider Intelligence told AFP that Threads only needs one out of four monthly Instagram users "to make it as big as Twitter." She added that “Musk has given Zuckerberg an opening.”

Threads also planned to work inter-operably with other Twitter rivals, such as Mastodon, though it wasn’t ready on launch. The app told users signing up that “soon, you'll be able to follow and interact with people on other diverse platforms."

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri offered advice to new Threads users, stating the platform was built as "an open and friendly platform for conversations." He added, "the best thing you can do if you want that too is be kind.”

Mosseri also spoke about the EU launch delay with Platformer, saying if Meta had waited to overcome regulatory hurdles then Threads would remain "many, many, many, months away." He stated "I was worried that our window would close, because timing is important.”