A panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots tells the summit that they could eventually run the world better than humans

The “mind-blowing” growth of artificial intelligence poses many questions that do not yet have answers, the United Nations urged Thursday at its “AI for Good Global Summit,” attended by some of the most advanced humanoid robots and thousands of experts.

At the forum, UN officials said the body was aware that AI technology was racing ahead of the capacity to set its boundaries and directions, and so brought together some of the best minds on the topic. Some 3,000 experts from companies like Microsoft and Amazon as well as universities and international organizations convened in Geneva for two days in an effort to sculpt frameworks for ensuring AI is used for positive purposes.

"When generative AI shocked the world just a few months ago, we had never seen anything like it. Nothing even close to it. Even the biggest names in tech found the experience mind-blowing," Doreen Bogdan-Martin, chief of the UN’s ITU tech agency, told the summit.

"And just like that, the possibility that this form of intelligence could get smarter than us got so much closer than we ever thought – including those behind the technology."

On Friday, a panel of AI-enabled humanoid robots told the summit that they could eventually run the world better than humans. But the social robots said they felt humans should proceed with caution when embracing the rapidly-developing potential of AI, and admitted that they cannot – yet – get a proper grip on human emotions.