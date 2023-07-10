Twitter’s rival app Threads attracts over 100 million users in less than 5 days

ChatGPT took two months to hit the 100 million user mark and TikTok got there in nine months

The Threads application launched by Meta as a rival to Twitter signed up more than 100 million users in less than five days, data showed on Monday.

While ChatGPT took two months to hit the 100 million user mark and TikTok got there in nine months, Instagram, which Threads is linked to, took two and a half years to reach that mark. Twitter itself is thought to have around 200 million regular users but has been losing followers due to technical failures and policy changes since Elon Musk bought the platform last year.

Threads went live on Apple and Android app stores in 100 countries late on Wednesday. However, it is not available in Europe because parent company Meta is unsure how to navigate the European Union's data privacy legislation.

Online data service Quiver Quantitative reported that the app passed 100 million users at 0700 GMT on Monday. Other websites using a count of the "badges" received by Instagram users who have downloaded Threads reckoned the mark had passed earlier.

Musk has already threatened to sue Meta for stealing trade secrets and intellectual property. He is locked in a rivalry with Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg, with the two men calling each other out for a cage fight recently.