Webb has enough fuel for a 20-year mission, promising a new era of astronomy

NASA unveiled a spectacular new image Wednesday depicting the birth of stars to mark the first anniversary of the James Webb Space Telescope's science operations.

The image shows around 50 young stars of similar mass to our Sun or smaller. Some have the signature shadows of circumstellar disks, which is a sign that planets may eventually form around them.

The picture depicts the Rho Ophiuchi cloud complex, the star-forming region closes to Earth. It's proximity at 390 light years away allows for a crisp closeup uncluttered by foreground stars.

"In just one year, the James Webb Space Telescope has transformed humanity's view of the cosmos, peering into dust clouds and seeing light from faraway corners of the universe for the very first time," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

Webb, the most powerful observatory in orbit, was launched in December 2021 from French Guiana, on a million mile voyage to a region called the second Lagrange point. Its first full color picture — the clearest view yet of the early universe, going back 13 billion years — was revealed by U.S. President Joe Biden on July 11, 2022.

HANDOUT / NASA / AFP This NASA photo shows the first infrared image from the James Webb Space Telescope.

Later, in October 2022, the James Webb Space Telescope captured the iconic "Pillars of Creation," immense structures of gas and dust teeming with stars. They are located 6,500 light years from Earth in the Eagle Nebula of our Milky Way galaxy.

Handout / NASA/ESA/CSA / AFP This handout photo provided by NASA shows the Pillars of Creation that are set off in a kaleidoscope of color in NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope’s near-infrared-light view.

Webb has enough fuel to last for a 20-year mission, promising a new era of astronomy. It will soon be joined in orbit by Europe's Euclid space telescope, which launched on July 1 on a mission to shed light on two of the universe's greatest mysteries: dark energy and dark matter.