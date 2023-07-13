University of Copenhagen’s Professor Kessing reports majority of people get mental health treatment - more than double what was previously thought

The JAMA Psychiatry journal published a study on Wednesday revealing that about 80 percent of the world population gets treatment for a mental health disorder over their lifetime.

“Lifetime incidents of mental illness are higher than ever believed,” said Professor Lars Vedel Kessing, lead author of the study from the University of Copenhagen, “estimated at 80 percent of the world," he told i24NEWS.

“The lifetime prevalence of mental illness outside Western/OECD countries is probably even higher due to the challenges - physical, mental, and social - of living in such societies. However, under-diagnosis and under-treatment are likely to be greater in these societies compared to Western/OECD countries,” Kessing added.

The Danish professor, with his team of five researchers - including the Israeli-American Avshalom Caspi from Duke University - found that a mental health disorder and/or prescription use was also accompanied by increased socio-economic difficulties. Even though it’s completely “normal.”

“We used to believe it was a minority of the population. We discovered it is the majority, it is normal,” Kessing continued.

“Each individual then has to battle the idea that it might be their fault. [But] it is not your fault. You are not less for having a mental disease. It is like a physical illness, which we all can get.”

Lower income, unemployment, living alone, or being unmarried were some of the challenges more largely seen by those with a mental health disorder or a related prescription. This is despite the widespread prevalence, shown by the study, but there’s still a long-running stigma.

The authors of the study said they hope their findings help change the stigma toward mental health, promote greater literacy, and see more policies to support needed services, as well as acknowledge that the discovery can change the understanding of normalcy and mental illness.

“We must all fight the stigma,” Kessing stressed. "We need to change our concept of mental illness. Those suffering from a mental health disorder should not feel alone, most people will get some form of a mental disease.”

“We should be open,” the professor offered, “use family and friends for help. And remember it is a local limited incident and not a lifetime sentence.”

The study used a representative sample from a massive Danish registry of 1.5 million individuals from 1995 to 2018, looking at lifetime incidences of mental health disorders and/or getting a prescription. It defined the scope of mental illness through hospital-contact diagnosis or being prescribed psychotropic medication at least two times by a healthcare professional.