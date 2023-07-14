WHO says popular soda sweetener aspartame may cause cancer

Aspartame has been widely used since the 1980s and can be found in nearly 6,000 products including diet sodas, chewing gum, ice cream, yogurts and toothpaste

The World Health Organization on Thursday released aspartame hazard and risk assessment results classifying one of the world’s most commonly used artificial sweeteners as “possibly carcinogenic to humans.

Aspartame has been widely used since the 1980s and can be found in nearly 6,000 products including diet sodas, chewing gum, ice cream, yogurts and toothpaste. However, the designation based on the findings of the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) doesn’t require the change of intake guidelines, a WHO committee decided.

“The assessments of aspartame have indicated that, while safety is not a major concern at the doses which are commonly used, potential effects have been described that need to be investigated by more and better studies,” said Dr Francesco Branca, Director of the Department of Nutrition and Food Safety, WHO.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1679682529433878530 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

In response, American Beverage, an association representing the non-alcoholic beverage industry, issued a statement saying that the FDA and other food safety agencies worldwide “continue to find aspartame safe.”

“There is a broad consensus in the scientific and regulatory community that aspartame is safe. It’s a conclusion reached time and time again by food safety agencies around the world,” the statement said as quoted by CNN.