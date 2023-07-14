India launches rocket to land unmanned spacecraft on Moon

Chandrayaan-3, which cost $75 million, is aimed to ensure a soft-landing on the Moon's surface

India on Friday launched a rocket seeking to land an unmanned spacecraft on the surface of the Moon.

This is the country’s third Moon mission. The rocket lifted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh carrying the Chandrayaan-3 ("Mooncraft") spacecraft, as thousands of viewers clapped and cheered.

If all goes as planned, the craft will take about 15 to 20 days to enter the Moon's orbit. Millions of Indians watched the launch on a live feed. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that the mission was carrying the "hopes and dreams of our nation."

Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-on mission to Chandrayaan-2, which was launched in July 2019 but had its rover crashed during touchdown. The new mission is set “to demonstrate end-to-end capability in safe landing and roving on the lunar surface,” according to an official statement of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

“The propulsion module will carry the lander and rover configuration till 100 km lunar orbit. The propulsion module has Spectro-polarimetry of Habitable Planet Earth (SHAPE) payload to study the spectral and Polari metric measurements of Earth from the lunar orbit,” it explained.

India’s first Moon mission, Chandrayaan-1, was launched in 2008 to search for water on the lunar surface and establish whether the Moon has an atmosphere during daytime. Chandrayaan-1 did not make a soft landing on the Moon, but provided some significant discoveries from orbit.

“The Lander will have the capability to soft land at a specified lunar site and deploy the Rover which will carry out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during the course of its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to carry out experiments on the lunar surface,” the ISRO statement added.