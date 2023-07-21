Google testing AI tool to write news articles

The idea is to design writing assistance features specifically for journalists, such as offering different titles or writing styles

Google is developing a new artificial intelligence (AI) tool to help journalists write their articles, in partnership with several big names in the press, the internet giant confirmed Thursday.

“We are in a phase of exploring ideas to potentially provide AI tools that will help journalists do their job,” a Google spokesperson said. "These tools are not designed to – and cannot – replace the essential role journalists play in gathering and verifying information, and writing stories.”

The idea is to design writing assistance features similar to those existing in Gmail or Google Docs, but specific for journalists, such as offering different titles or writing styles.

According to The New York Times, media executives have described Google's project, dubbed "Genesis" internally, as "disturbing.”

OpenAI, the start-up that created ChatGPT and another leader in so-called "generative" AI, has also recently made agreements with press organizations.

The data-intensive company needed to train its language models has thus obtained permission to use the archives of AP News since 1985. In exchange, AP will have access "to OpenAI's technology and expertise," the two companies detailed in a statement last week.

The phenomenal success of generative AI, capable of generating all kinds of text or images on a simple request in everyday language, is causing a lot of concern among content creators. Several complaints have been filed against the companies concerned.

Professionals accuse them of having used their content without consent or remuneration to feed their computer programs. They also fear that this software will eventually become capable of replacing them.