Tech giants accept AI safeguards set by White House

Biden has secured voluntary commitments from seven U.S. companies meant to ensure that their AI products are safe before they release them

In an effort to manage the "enormous" promise and risks in the advent of artificial intelligence technology, the White House announced Friday it had secured voluntary commitments from seven tech firms to implement safeguards.

Tech giants Amazon, Google, Meta, Microsoft, plus ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and two other start-ups agreed to the Biden administration's plan for security testing “carried out in part by independent experts” to guard against major risks, such as to biosecurity and cybersecurity, the White House said in a statement.

“We must be clear eyed and vigilant about the threats emerging technologies can pose,” Biden said, adding that the companies have a “fundamental obligation” to ensure their products are safe.

“Social media has shown us the harm that powerful technology can do without the right safeguards in place,” Biden added. “These commitments are a promising step, but we have a lot more work to do together.”

Biden met with executives from the seven firms at the White House before coming out together to announce the pledge.

“He was very firm and clear” that he wanted the companies to continue to be innovative, but at the same time “felt that this needed a lot of attention,” Inflection CEO Mustafa Suleyman told AP after the White House gathering.

The voluntary commitments are meant to be an immediate way of addressing risks ahead of a longer-term push to get Congress to pass laws regulating the technology.

Besides security dangers, the testing is also meant to examine the potential for social harms, like bias and discrimination, and even theoretical dangers about AI systems that could take over physical systems or "self-replicate".

AP Photo/Michael Dwyer The OpenAI logo is seen on a mobile phone in front of a computer screen which displays output from ChatGPT.

The companies committed to also report vulnerabilities to their systems and use digital watermarking to help distinguish between real and and AI-generated images or audio known as deepfakes.

A surge of commercial investment in generative AI tools that can write convincingly human-like text and churn out new images and other media has brought public fascination as well as concern about their ability to trick people and spread disinformation, among other dangers.