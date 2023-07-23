Elon Musk announces Twitter logo change, says to ‘bid adieu’ to ‘all the birds’

According to Musk, who took over Twitter in October, the blue bird will be replaced with an 'X'

Elon Musk announced on Sunday in a series of posts the change of Twitter's iconic blue bird logo.

“And soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds,” he tweeted.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1683053326097588224 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

According to Musk, who took over Twitter in October, the blue bird will be replaced with an “X.”

“If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll go live worldwide tomorrow,” the tech billionaire promised.

He later shared a short clip with the alleged next logo design. It shows the blue bird fading into a glowing “X” on the black background. Earlier in April, Musk changed the name of Twitter’s parent company to “X Corp.”

The American billionaire has a history of founding companies under this name. In 2022, he opened three such companies in Delaware, one of which, "X Holdings II," subsequently merged with Twitter. Another one, “X Holdings I,” became the parent company of Twitter after its acquisition, while the third one, “X Holdings III,” is responsible for its finances.