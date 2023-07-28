The American government itself has also accidentally sent millions of emails to Mali, a West African nation aligned with Russia and Wagner

The UK’s Defense Ministry launched an investigation after classified information was sent to a Russian ally via email, allegedly due to a typing error (typo), it announced on Thursday.

Emails intended for the U.S. military, which uses a similar email domain suffix as the West African nation of Mali, were sent due to a single letter typo.

Staff / AFP File: The Pentagon building, the U.S. military headquarters in Washington, DC.

"We have opened an investigation after a small number of emails were mistakenly forwarded to an incorrect email domain," a British Defense Ministry (MoD) spokesman told the UK-based PA news agency.

"We are confident they did not contain any information that could compromise operational security or technical data,” the spokesman said, adding all sensitive information used by the department was "shared on systems designed to minimise the risk of misdirection".

"The MoD constantly reviews its processes and is currently undertaking a programme of work to improve information management, data loss prevention, and the control of sensitive information," the spokesman concluded.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1684859119453220865 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The MoD clarified on a social media post that "emails of this kind are not classified at secret or above."

The post was in response to local British reports that claimed "state secrets" were sent to Mali. The MoD statement then reiterated, "we assess fewer than 20 routine emails were sent to an incorrect domain & are confident there was no breach of operational security or disclosure of technical data."

The U.S. military uses the “.mil” email suffix, akin to the famous “.com,” and Mali has their emails end in “.ml” so the mixup was presented as a “mistake.” But, because the letter “i” was left out, the emails were sent to the Russian ally.

It wasn’t the first time this human error occurred either. Earlier in July, it emerged that the Americans themselves accidentally sent millions of emails to Mali instead of the U.S. military. There was believed to be a leak of sensitive information in this case, including passwords, medical records and itineraries of top officers.

The West African country has been a close ally of Russia, with Wagner mercenaries deployed to fight alongside the Malian army against Islamic terrorists. Mali was also one of six African countries promised free grain shipments by Russian President Vladimir Putin after a deal with Ukraine collapsed earlier this month.