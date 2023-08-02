Social media mostly fails new 'online hate report card' by ADL; Twitch in the lead

Grade-based on a set of recommended features to protect targets of online hate, compiled by PEN America, UNESCO, ICFJ, ADL, and The World Wide Web Foundation

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) released Wednesday a new “report card” for social media platforms, which graded the tech giants for their efforts to “support targets of online hate and harassment," and had a surprising top student.

The “Support for Targets of Online Hate Report Card” rated nine tech companies on 11 fundamental features deemed necessary for platforms to protect targets of online hate, according to a joint effort by PEN America, UNESCO, ICFJ, ADL, and The World Wide Web Foundation.

“While social media platforms have a responsibility to prevent the existence of online hate and harassment, they also have a responsibility to protect targets of hate when those efforts fail,” Director of Research at the ADL Center for Technology and Society, Jordan Kraemer stated. “But they are behind on both accounts."

Amazon-owned Twitch received the highest mark, “B”, for including nine out of the 11 features. Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube received a “C” grade, while X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook received “C minus.” Discord and Reddit were issued “D,” with Snapchat receiving the lowest grade, “F” for including only two out of the 11 features.

“Again and again, these platforms say they want to protect users from hate and harassment – then neglect to deliver,” ADL Vice President and head of the Center for Technology and Society, Yael Eisenstat, said.

The recommended features were categorized as the following, “1. Communication with Targets, 2. Support for Targets of Networked Harassment, 3. Blocking, 4. Muting, and 5. Filtering.” The grades were then given according to implementation and effectiveness.