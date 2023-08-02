'Social jet lag' may cause a range of changes in your gut, and its size

A study from King’s College London warns of consequences from regular 'small' sleep changes associated with diet quality, diet habits, called 'social jet lag'

Researchers found even regular "small" sleep changes associated with diet quality, diet habits, inflammation and gut microbiome composition. Their findings were published Wednesday in The European Journal of Nutrition.

“This is the first study to show that even small differences in sleep timings across the week seems to be linked to differences in gut bacterial species,” senior author of the study, Dr Wendy Hall, said in a statement by King’s College London.

“Some of these associations were linked to dietary differences but our data also indicates that other, as yet unknown, factors may be involved,” Hall added.

“We need intervention trials to find out whether improving sleep time consistency can lead to beneficial changes in the gut microbiome and related health outcomes,” she concluded.

Shift work has been shown to be detrimental to a person’s health, with increased risk of weight gain, heart problems and diabetes. However, there’s been less awareness of effects from smaller changes in sleeping patterns, such as from waking early on workdays compared to late mornings on non-workdays, termed “social jet lag.”

Social jet lag was associated with “lower overall diet quality, higher intakes of sugar-sweetened beverages, and lower intakes of fruits and nuts, which may directly influence the abundance of specific microbiota in your gut.”

“Sleep is a key pillar of health,” first author of the study, Dr Kate Bermingham, from King’s College London and a senior nutrition scientist at ZOE, explained in the statement, “even a 90-minute difference in the mid-point of sleep can encourage microbiota species which have unfavourable associations with your health.”

Half of the six microbiota species more abundant in the social jet lag group had “unfavorable” associations with health, such as indicators of obesity and diabetes, and markers in your blood related to higher levels of inflammation and cardiovascular risk.

“Maintaining regular sleep patterns, so when we go to bed and when we wake each day, is an easily adjustable lifestyle behaviour we can all do, that may impact your health via your gut microbiome for the better,” chief scientist at ZOE and co-author of the study at King’s College London, Dr Sarah Berry, suggested in the statement.

