U.S. scientists achieve second attempt at nuclear fusion breakthrough

U.S. scientists announced a key energy feat being repeated at their lab, producing more energy than was used in a nuclear fusion reaction, American media reported on Sunday.

The U.S. federal Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California added that the experiment produced even more energy this time, compared to their previous landmark attempt in December.

Jason Laurea / Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory / AFP National Ignition Facility Target Area operators inspecting a final optics assembly in Livermore, California, the United States.

“We have continued to perform experiments to study this exciting new scientific regime,” a spokesman for the federal laboratory, Paul Rhien, said in an emailed statement.

“Analysis of those results is underway, but we can confirm the experiment produced a higher yield than the December test,” Rhien added.

Rhien concluded that the lab “won’t be discussing further details” until more analysis is conducted, saying that there are plans to “share the results at scientific conferences and peer-reviewed publications as part of our normal process for communicating scientific results.”

This repeat achievement was a crucial step, but a long journey remained that may keep it in the “just five years away” loop, with potentially decades to attain the elusive unlimited source of cheap and clean power.

Nuclear power plants currently use the fission process, which creates energy by splitting atoms, producing a myriad of concerns over safety, though there has been renewed efforts to label it as more environmentally friendly than fossil fuels.

The illusive fusion energy is created by merging atoms together. It doesn’t have the radioactive byproducts of current nuclear power or the safety risks. The fuel source is even just heavy hydrogen atoms, which can be found abundantly in seawater.

What currently holds the researchers back is that the fusion reaction can only be created about once a day because lasers have to cool down and the fuel target has to be replaced. Whereas a commercially viable power plant would require doing this several times per second, director of the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at MIT, Dennis Whyte, had told The Washington Post.