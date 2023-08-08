A new law would give Russia's secret service agency access to taxi customer data from inside the country and potentially its operations around the world

Taxi service Yango, which operates in over 20 countries – including Israel – will be required to hand over customers’ data to the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) starting September 1, a media report said Tuesday.

According to independent media outlet Meduza, the FSB will have round-the-clock access to the data of the Yandex taxi service, known as Yandex Go or Yango outside Russia.

STR / AFP A woman uses her mobile phone to check Facebook and other mobile apps in Yangon on February 4,2021 as Myanmar's generals ordered internet providers to restrict access to Facebook, days after they seized power.

Yango operates in countries like Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Pakistan, Norway, Finland, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan. According to its website, 36 million people have used the service since it launched in 2011.

The report cited an email exchange between the company’s management and its employees, who had asked approximately a year ago where data about foreign taxi trips was being stored. Their concerns were triggered by news of a law introduced in the Russian parliament that would give the FSB access to taxi services' databases.

Yango’s clients were also alarmed about their data’s safety, according to Meduza’s sources. They asked the company's support service to clarify the situation, but one of the managers told employees that Yandex Go and Yango’s data was stored in Russia and asked them to “avoid mentioning the current location of data centers” in conversations with customers.

“The databases of all Yango… are located in Russia. There is no physical or logical division [into the international and Russian parts],” the management’s email said, as quoted by Meduza.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1688842025393614848 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The FSB will get round-the-clock access to this information starting on September 1, as Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin has already signed the decree. This could potentially affect many Russians who fled the country due to political repression or to avoid mobilization and are facing charges back home. There had already been cases of deserters and activists being deported from Kazakhstan or Armenia at the request of Russian authorities.

Yango was officially launched in Israel in December 2018. It is available in 11 cities across the country, including Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

According to the company's press service, the Russian legislation wouldn't affect Israeli customers because Yango service is provided for users in Israel by a local legal entity called Yango.Taxi LTD, which processes personal data in compliance with the General Data Protection Regulation and "other locally applicable legislation."

“The legal regulations of the Russian Federation have no jurisdiction over the international ride-hailing business of Yango and do not apply to Yango users as they make trips and use the app outside of Russia, including Israel. This will not change after the 1st of September,” the company’s press service told i24NEWS.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1532724978520563713 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Any data that Yango processes can only be inquired by any authority outside of our domestic jurisdiction, including the ones in the Russian Federation, solely via the established international procedures, for example involving Interpol,” it specified.

The news came a day after Russian independent media learned that Yandex’s principal founder Arkady Volozh, who holds Russian and Israeli citizenship, is trying to erase any mention of his connection to Russia from Wikipedia. On his personal website, Volozh is presented as a “Kazakhstan-born, Israeli tech entrepreneur, computer scientist, investor, and philanthropist... Since 2015 Volozh has been living in Israel, focusing mostly on developing and exploring new technologies.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/910830966033256448 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A user with an Israeli IP is meticulously editing Volozh’s Wikipedia page to erase the phrase “Russian businessman,” but someone else keeps adding it back, according to independent Russian-language outlet Agentstvo. Apparently, this is being done to distance Volozh, who has already been sanctioned by the European Union, from Russia amid its ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Yandex has also been trying to strengthen its position in the international arena, reportedly seeking to sell its Russian services, which have been coming under increasing pressure from the country’s special services in recent years.

Following Meduza’s request, Finland said it banned the transfer of Yango clients’ data to Russia without Helsinki’s approval. The office of the Data Protection Ombudsman of Finland issued an urgent order to suspend the transfer to Russia of any personal data of customers of the Yango taxi service operating in Finland since 2017.

Finnish Ombudsman for Cybersecurity Anu Talus told Meduza that the security of taxi service data is a “concern” that requires a “detailed assessment.” She noted that she learned about the decree of the Russian government from journalists.