Weight-loss drug reduces risk of death from heart attack by 20 percent - study

Weight-loss drug Wegovy reduced the risk of heart attack and death in patients by 20 percent, according to the preliminary results of a 5-year study, part of which was carried out by Israeli researchers.

The drug's manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, reported the initial results on Tuesday and will present them in full at a medical conference later in 2023.

This is the first time in the world that a weight-loss drug administered in this study to people who did not suffer from diabetes, but only from obesity, has been able to reduce mortality from any cause, and succeeded in reducing mortality from heart attacks by 20 percent.

17,604 overweight or obese people aged 45 and over with known heart disease but no diabetes took part in the study. The study encompassed more than 800 medical centers in 41 countries, and in Israel it was conducted at several centers, including Beilinson, Sheba and Ichilov.

The study has been ongoing since 2018, during which time there have been 1,270 cases of death from heart attack or stroke.

Towards the end of the year, the "basket of medicines" committee will discuss the inclusion of the drug in the public reimbursed basket, but only for patients after unsuccessful bariatric surgery, or for patients suffering from morbid obesity (BMI over 35 and underlying illnesses).