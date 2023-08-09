Yango denies Russia's FSB will get access to customers’ taxi rides data

Yango operates in 11 cities across Israel

Following reports about Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) being granted access to the customers’ data of Yango taxi service starting September 1, the company, which operates in nearly 20 countries, including Israel, issued a statement saying this information “is incorrect.”

According to the statement, the “legal regulations of the Russian Federation have no jurisdiction over the international ride-hailing business of Yango and do not apply to Yango users.” The company noted that its data “can only be inquired by authorities via an official request,” such as from Interpol, and the procedures “will not change after the 1st of September.”

“Yango service is provided for the users in Israel, Africa and other geographies across the globe by companies that are registered outside of the Russian jurisdiction. For example, in Israel it’s local company Yango.Taxi LTD, in Cote d’Ivoire - Dutch company Ridetech International B.V., etc.,” the statement specified, adding that these companies process users’ personal data “in strict compliance with the locally applicable regulation and the "golden standard" of EU/EEA legislation.”

Thus, if a company is registered outside of Russia, it cannot be subject to requests of the local authorities, including the FSB that has been stepping up pressure on Russian tech giant Yandex, of which Yango is a subsidiary.

Earlier on Tuesday, an independent Russian-language outlet Meduza reported that according to a decree recently signed by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, starting from September 1, the FSB would get round-the-clock access to Yandex’s taxi service data, including its foreign subsidiaries. The report added that all Yango’s databases are currently located in Russia.

Eliran Evital / Yango press service Yango taxi car.

Following the news, Finland and Norway urgently banned Yango from transferring data from their countries to Russia. On Wednesday, Georgia’s Personal Data Protection Service also opened a probe into Yango’s application handling “personal data of its customers.”

Yango was launched in Israel in 2018. It currently operates in 11 cities across the country.