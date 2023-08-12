Sam Bankman-Fried back in jail after bail revoked by U.S. federal judge

The U.S. court order by District Judge Lewis Kaplan says 'the defendant [Bankman-Fried] has committed the federal crime of attempted witness tampering'

FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was ordered back to prison by a U.S federal judge on Friday, after bail was revoked over alleged attempts to tamper with witnesses.

The ruling of bail revocation, by the U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, stated its justification as "probable cause” that “the defendant has committed the federal crime of attempted witness tampering.”

"There is no condition or combination of conditions of release that will assure that the defendant will not pose a danger to other persons or the safety of the community," the court order added.

(AP Photo/Elizabeth Williams) In this sketch, in Federal Court in New York, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is escorted by court officers from the courtroom.

Prosecutors successfully argued that a New York Times article, containing private writings sourced by Bankman-Fried of his former business partner and girlfriend Caroline Ellison (now a witness in the federal case), was witness intimidation.

He was accused of "intending to portray a key cooperator testifying against him in a poor and inculpatory light," according to a letter filed by the Department of Justice.

(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer) In this sketch, in Federal Court in New York, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, is seated center, while his attorney Marc Cohen, right, addresses Judge Lewis Kaplan.

Bankman-Fried "crossed a line toward improperly influencing those prospective jurors and intimidating a witness and sending a message to other prospective witnesses," the letter added, stating "witness tampering is not constitutionally protected speech.

In response, Bankman-Fried’s attorneys said the government's position flouted the First Amendment and that returning the defendant to jail would mar his ability to mount a defense, according to AFP.

The 31 year-old FTX founder had pleaded not guilty to charges of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, as well as election finance violations, in connection with the collapse of his crypto firm last year. He had been released on a $250 million bail and confined to his parents' California home before Friday's ruling.

Bankman-Fried faced further indictments for alleged bribes of at least $40 million to Chinese officials, in an effort to unfreeze trading accounts controlled by his firm Alameda. It is due to go on trial in early October.