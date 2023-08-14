‘Zuck is a chicken’: Musk and Zuckerberg exchange online jabs over cage fight

Zuckerberg accused his social media rival of not treating the match seriously after Musk hasn’t confirmed a date

Owners of rivalring social media platforms Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg on Sunday clashed online over a proposed cage fight.

The Meta founder accused the owner of Twitter, recently renamed as X, of not treating the match seriously after Musk hasn’t confirmed a date proposed by Zuckerberg.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Zuckerberg wrote on his Threads account.

“Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me,” he added.

Musk responded on X, by calling Zuckerberg "a chicken.”

“He can’t eat at Chick-fil-A because that would be cannibalism,” he continued in a reply to one of the X users, who suggested that the Facebook founder got scared.

Musk also claimed that he’ll pay a visit to his rival on Monday.

“Can’t wait to bang on his door tomorrow,” he posted.

Earlier on Friday, Musk said the cage fight would take place in an "epic" location in Italy, with an Italian minister providing confirmation of a “talk.” The two billionaires agreed to have a cage fight in July amid tensions over Meta’s launch of Twitter rival - Threads text-based application.