Pig kidney works in human body for over a month in breakthrough experiment

A team of New York surgeons transplanted a pig’s kidney into a donated body of a brain-dead man and announced on Wednesday that it has worked normally for over a month.

It is the longest a pig kidney has functioned in a person. According to scientists, this marks an important step toward transplantations of human organs in living patients.

“Is this organ really going to work like a human organ? So far it’s looking like it is,” Dr. Robert Montgomery, director of NYU Langone’s transplant institute, told AP.

A kidney from a genetically modified pig replaced the deceased Maurice Miller’s own kidneys on July 14 and immediately started producing urine. Researchers are set to track the kidney’s performance for a second month.

Miller’s family donated his body for the experiment after he died from brain cancer.

“He’s going to be in the medical books, and he will live on forever,” his sister, Mary Miller-Duffy, told the AP, adding that Maurice liked helping others.

The NYU experiment is one of a string of developments aimed at speeding the start of clinical trials in living patients. Last year, University of Maryland surgeons transplanted a gene-edited pig heart into a dying man who was out of other options, but he survived only two months before the organ failed.

More than 100,000 patients in the U.S. are on the nation’s transplant list with thousands dying each year waiting.