Elon Musk says X removes feature that lets users block accounts

Elon Musk said on Friday that his social media company X, formerly known as Twitter, will remove a feature that allows a user to block other accounts.

"Block is going to be deleted as a 'feature', except for DMs," Musk wrote, referring to direct messages.

The tech billionaire added that the mute function would remain. It allows a user to not see specified accounts without notifying them of the blocking.

The move sparked controversy as users are worried it would enable online bullying and harassment. The data showed an alarming increase in hate speech since Musk took over the platform last year.

Removing the block function also violates App Store and Google Pay’s guidelines as they ensure that apps with user-generated content allow blocking abusive accounts. Anti-bullying activist Monica Lewinsky urged X not to remove the "critical tool to keep people safe online.” X’s Chief Executive Linda Yaccarino responded to her post by saying that “users' safety on X is our number one priority.”

“And we're building something better than the current state of block and mute. Please keep the feedback coming," Yaccarino wrote.