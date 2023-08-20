Russia's Luna-25 probe crashes on the moon after losing contact

The unmanned lander 'has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface' says Roscosmos, following an incident with the pre-landing maneuvers

Russia’s Luna-25 probe crashed on the Moon, after an incident with its pre-landing maneuvers, during its first Moon mission in almost 50 years, the Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Sunday.

According to a preliminary investigation, the probe lander "has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface,” Roscosmos said. "Measures taken on August 19 and 20 to locate the craft and make contact with it were unsuccessful."

The space agency added that communication with Luna-25 was originally lost at 2:57 pm local time (1157 GMT) on Saturday.

A thorough investigation would now be launched into the causes of the crash, but Roscosmos did not give any indication of what technical problems might have occurred.

Moscow hoped to build on the legacy of its Soviet-era Luna program with its latest probe, marking its return to independent space exploration after growing isolation from the West.

The 800-kilogram Luna-25 probe was meant to make a soft landing on the moon’s south pole, which would have been a first in history.

The Roscosmos State Corporation Director General, Yuri Borisov, said the venture would be "risky.” He went on to tell Russian President Vladimir Putin face to face in June that the probability of success was "around 70 percent."

This was the first time in decades that Russia attempted to land on a celestial body, with the latest being the Soviet Union's ill-fated Phobos 2 probe in 1989, which attempted to explore the moons of Mars, but failed due to an onboard computer malfunction.