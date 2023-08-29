Google Cloud head Thomas Kurian also showcases 'amazing innovations' such as in generative AI, translation, and collaboration, at the Cloud Next conference

Google on Tuesday announced watermarks for artificial intelligence (AI) generated images, as well as other features weaved into its cloud offerings that are set to compete with other tech giants.

"I am incredibly excited to bring so many of our customers and partners together to showcase the amazing innovations we have been working on," Google Cloud chief executive Thomas Kurian said in a blog post, as part of its Cloud Next conference.

The internet giant unveiled new AI-powered features for data searches, online collaboration, language translation, images. Google also addressed increasing concern of problematic generated images with the introduction of a "SynthID" watermark that will be implemented at the pixel level and available on its Imagen.

The cloud gathering comes amid a push by AI companies to open their services to businesses, particularly with OpenAI recently unveiling a business version of its famous ChatGPT. Still,

Even though Microsoft leaped ahead with its OpenAI acquisition, Google has kept pace with the release of its own products, as well as providing cloud services to over 70 percent of generative AI “unicorn” startups worth more than a billion dollars, according to its global AI business vice president Philip Moyer.

"All of these are organizations that are providing their models alongside Google's foundation models," Moyer said of companies in the field, like Anthropic and Meta, and other established giants that are stepping up their AI offerings, such as General Motors and GE Appliances.

The U.S. car maker, Moyer gave as an example, was working with Google to add conversational AI to millions of their vehicles, and GE wants its appliances to offer personalized recipes based on what's in the kitchen.

Google Cloud vice president June Yang concluded that interest in such projects was “staggering,” as the tech giant saw the number of generative AI customer accounts grow 15-fold in the last quarter.