Elon Musk threatens to sue ADL, blaming them for up to $22 billion in damages

The X boss wants to clear 'the matter of anti-Semitism' so he had 'no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League'

Elon Musk escalated his dispute with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) on Monday night, threatening to take legal action in order to clear his “platform’s name.”

The tech billionaire that recently bought Twitter for $44 billion, and changed its name to X, accused the ADL “for destroying half the value of the company, so roughly $22 billion.”

“To clear our platform’s name on the matter of anti-Semitism, it looks like we have no choice but to file a defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League … oh the irony!” Musk wrote at the start of an X message thread.

“Based on what we’ve heard from advertisers, ADL seems to be responsible for most of our revenue loss,” the X boss claimed.

“Giving them maximum benefit of the doubt, I don’t see any scenario where they’re responsible for less than 10% of the value destruction, so ~$4 billion,” Musk clarified, adding “document discovery of all communications between The ADL and advertisers will tell the full story.”

“Advertisers avoid controversy, so all that is needed for ADL to crush our US & European ad revenue is to make unfounded accusations. They have much less power in Asia, so our ad revenue there is still strong,” Musk alleged.

“This “controversy” causes advertisers to “pause”, but that pause is permanent until ADL gives the green light, which they will not do without us agreeing to secretly suspend or shadowban any account they don’t like,” he continued his accusation. “That is the relationship they’ve had with X/Twitter for many years. Presumably, they have that with all western search or social media orgs.”

The tech billionaire earlier claimed that the ADL were the “biggest generators” of antisemitism on X, in response to a trending topic to ban the group combating extremism and hate, to which Musk commented that a poll should be done on the matter.

The ADL and the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) released research showing a sharp rise of problematic and racist speech on X since Musk purchased the company in October. He then sued the CCDH in August for an alleged “smear campaign” that damaged the social network’s relationship with advertisers.

The X boss has himself been sued by the U.S. Justice Department, for hiring practices at SpaceX that allegedly discriminated against asylum seekers and refugees