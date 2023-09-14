NASA announces exoplanet 'K2-18b' may 'support life'

New James Web Telescope 'discovery adds to recent studies suggesting that K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet' with a potential 'water ocean-covered surface'

NASA announced an exoplanet 120 light-years from Earth called K21-8b may sustain life, thanks to new observations by the James Webb telescope.

"Webb’s discovery adds to recent studies suggesting that K2-18 b could be a Hycean exoplanet, one which has the potential to possess a hydrogen-rich atmosphere and a water ocean-covered surface," the U.S. space agency said.

This exoplanet, which lies outside our solar system, is considered promising because of its suitable distance from a sun that would allow life to develop, determining it as within the "habitable zone.”

The U.S. space agency also said the exoplanet contains a cocktail of elements that meet a desired criteria for water-covered surface. It contains abundant carbon dioxide and methane, but also a little ammonia and a molecule called DMS, produced only by organisms known to be living on Earth.

DMS is generally produced by phytoplankton in marine environments. All these hypotheses confirm the researchers' belief that K21-8b could contain water.

K21-8b is also 8.6 times larger than Earth, therefore it is likely to harbor a vast ocean that could support the proliferation of living organisms. This is the first time that a potentially water-rich and habitable planet has been identified, although many scientists have expressed skepticism.

Indeed, even if it turns out that this planet is covered in water, there's nothing to say that it's liquid. It's very difficult to determine such details solely on the basis of data from a telescope, however powerful it may be. This ocean, if it exists, could also be far too hot to be habitable, according to some specialists.

In recent years, NASA has identified several planets that could be habitable, but have yet to be proven.