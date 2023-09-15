UK researchers unveil 'quantum therapeutic' treatment for cancer tumors

'The fusion of quantum bioelectronics and medicine brings us one step closer to a new treatment paradigm for disease,' explains the British researcher

British researchers discovered what is thought to be the first “quantum therapeutic” treatment, able to “target and kill cancer cells in hard-to-treat brain tumours.”

“The team showed that cancer cells succumb to the intricate dance of electrons, orchestrated by the enchanting world of quantum biology,” University of Nottingham (UoN) Associate Professor Frankie Rawson started to explain in a press release.

“With the advent of bio-nanoantennae, this vision of real-world quantum therapies edge closer to reality,” Rawson continued.

The bio-nanoantennae were gold nanoparticles intricately coated with specialized redox active molecules, which allowed it to target and induce cell death via electrical stimulation. This process, also known as apoptosis, was focused specifically on Glioblastoma cells for the study due to cancer’s low survival rate without any effective treatments.

“By precisely modulating quantum biological electron tunnelling, these ingenious nanoparticles create a symphony of electrical signals that trigger the cancer cells' natural self-destruction mechanism,” Rawson concluded.

According to the study, published on Thursday by Nature Nanotechnology, the bio-nanoantennae allowed the researchers to target glioblastoma cells without harming healthy cells. It was deemed to have an “unprecedented level of precision” that would open up even more avenues of treatment.

“Treating Glioblastoma tumours has long presented challenges for clinicians and prognosis for patients is still poor, which is why any research showing the promise of a new effective treatment is hugely exciting,” Dr Ruman Rahman, from the UoN’s School of Medicine, explained the significance of treating the specific cancer.

“This research has shown the possibilities presented by quantum therapeutics as a new technology to communicate with biology. The fusion of quantum bioelectronics and medicine brings us one step closer to a new treatment paradigm for disease,” Rahman concluded.

The statement said the team has secured additional funding, as well as filing for a patient, and were now working on a safe clinical application for human use.