The Nobel Medicine Prize was awarded on Monday to Drew Weissman of the United States and Katalin Kariko of Hungary, for their work on messenger RNA (mRNA) technology that paved the way for the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.

Tipped as favorites, the two were honored for "for their discoveries concerning nucleoside base modifications that enabled the development of effective mRNA vaccines against Covid-19," the jury said in a statement.

"The discoveries by the two Nobel Laureates were critical for developing effective mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 during the pandemic that began in early 2020," the press release statement said.

"Through their groundbreaking findings, which have fundamentally changed our understanding of how mRNA interacts with our immune system, the laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development," it added.

Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP Member of Nobel Assembly at the Karolinska Institute, Thomas Perlmann, speaks to the media during the announcement of the winners of the 2023 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine at the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm.

King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden will give award the prize, consisting of a diploma, a gold medal and $1 million, at a formal ceremony in Stockholm on December 10, the anniversary of the 1896 death of scientist Alfred Nobel.

The Hungarian-American biochemist Kariko and American physician-scientist Weissman had won the Japan Prize in April 2022.

The Nobel season continues this week with the announcement of the winners of the Physics Prize on Tuesday and the Chemistry Prize on Wednesday. Followed by the much-anticipated prizes for Literature on Thursday and Peace on Friday. The Economics Prize concludes the event on October 9.