'Pierre Agostini, Ferenc Krausz and Anne L’Huillier have demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light' describes the awarding committee

The Nobel Medicine Prize was awarded on Tuesday to France's Pierre Agostini, Hungarian-Austrian Ferenc Krausz and French-Swedish Anne L'Huillier, for research into tools for exploring electrons inside atoms and molecules.

The trio "demonstrated a way to create extremely short pulses of light that can be used to measure the rapid processes in which electrons move or change energy," the Nobel committee described in a statement.

"The laureates’ contributions have enabled the investigation of processes that are so rapid they were previously impossible to follow," the Nobel Prize committee said in the statement.

The Nobel Prize went on to describe the importance of the laureates' study on the attosecond, in a series of posts on X (formerly Twitter).

"Electrons’ movements in atoms and molecules are so rapid that they are measured in attoseconds. An attosecond is to one second as one second is to the age of the universe," it stated.

"The experiments conducted by this year’s laureates demonstrated that attosecond pulses could be observed and measured, and that they could also be used in new experiments."

"Now that the attosecond world has become accessible, these short bursts of light can be used to study the movements of electrons. It is now possible to produce pulses down to just a few dozen attoseconds, and this technology is developing all the time."

"These pulses have been used to explore the detailed physics of atoms and molecules, and they have potential applications in areas from electronics to medicine. Attosecond pulses can also be used to identify different molecules, such as in medical diagnostics," the statement explained the significance for humanity.