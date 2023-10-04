Media in Sweden leaked the names - Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus and Alexei Ekimov - hours before the official Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announcement

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to French-born Moungi Bawendi, Louis Brus of the United States and Russian-born Alexei Ekimov, "for the discovery and synthesis of quantum dots."

Swedish media outlets had leaked names of this year's prize recipients earlier in the day, hours before the laureates were to be officially announced.

Nobel leaks are rare, with the various prize-awarding academies going to great lengths to keep the winners' names under wraps until the announcements. The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences' press spokeswoman told AFP it would look into what happened.

Sweden's Dagens Nyheter, as well as public broadcasters SVT and Swedish Radio reported receiving a press release from the Academy that named the three chemists.

The laureate Bawendi hailed from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Brus from Columbia University and Ekimov works at Nanocrystals Technology.

Their research into quantum dots is widely used in areas such as modern LED television screens, solar panels and in medicine.

"Researchers have primarily utilised quantum dots to create coloured light," the Nobel Prize Committee said in a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"They believe that in the future quantum dots can contribute to flexible electronics, miniscule sensors, slimmer solar cells and perhaps encrypted quantum communication," the statement added.