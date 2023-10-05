Elon Musk's X platform alters news article sharing, removing headlines

News links and other shared articles now appear solely as images without accompanying text.

Elon Musk's social media platform, X, has made a significant adjustment by removing headlines from news articles shared by its users.

This move is expected to inflame tensions between Musk and media organizations.

Musk has frequently criticized what he refers to as the "legacy media" and has argued that X, formerly known as Twitter, offers a superior source of information.

He explained that the recent change was motivated by "aesthetic" considerations. Consequently, news links and other shared articles now appear solely as images without accompanying text.

Last year, Musk acquired Twitter in a $44 billion deal and subsequently rebranded it as X. He undertook significant restructuring, laying off thousands of employees. This transition also drew criticism for allowing banned conspiracy theorists and extremists back onto the platform, leading to advertisers withdrawing their support.

Additionally, Musk temporarily banned and later reinstated various journalists from mainstream outlets, including the Washington Post and CNN. There were also allegations of delays in posts from accounts such as the New York Times. As a result, several media groups opted to discontinue posting on X altogether.

In early August, AFP and other French news organizations initiated a legal case against X, alleging copyright violations.

Musk stated on Tuesday, "I almost never read legacy news anymore. What's the point of reading 1,000 words about something that was already posted on X several days ago?" When the proposed changes to shared links were initially discussed in August, Musk emphasized that the modifications would significantly enhance aesthetics.

These recent changes have been gradually introduced throughout the week. Instead of viewing a headline alongside an image, users now encounter only an image with a small watermark. Some users have already expressed concerns that distinguishing between news and other types of information has become challenging, which could raise questions about the platform's reliability.

In September, the European Commission asserted that X had a higher prevalence of misinformation and disinformation than any other social media platform.