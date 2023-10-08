Optimum announces free calls and texts to Israel for its U.S. customers

It's French counterpart, SFR, is offering the same service. No action is required from customers, all charges will be automatically waived

The Optimum telecommunication company announced on Sunday that it would offer free calls and text messages (both SMS and MMS), from the U.S. to Israel, in light of the war unleashed by Hamas terrorists on the Jewish state.

Owned and operated by Altice USA, the fourth largest cable provider said its private and business customers with an Optimum Phone or Optimum Mobile service would be able to freely contact loved ones during this difficult time.

SFR, Altice's French operator, also announced free calls to Israel for the entire week. In either case, no action was required on the part of the customer. All charges will be automatically canceled on their monthly bill.

Altice USA also offers hyperlocal, national, international and business news via its News 12, Cheddar News and i24NEWS networks.

The war unleashed by the Hamas terror group started on Saturday, with thousands of rockets being launched from the Gaza Strip and hundreds of terrorists infiltrated into Israeli territory, and has continued on Sunday.

The surprise Hamas operation left more than 350 Israelis dead and 1,864 wounded, while civilians were massacred in their homes. Rockets and mortars also continued to rain down on the Jewish state, all over the country.

The army regained control of almost all the Israeli towns attacked by terrorists, several hostages were freed. However, at least 100 Israelis who were kidnapped by terrorists are still being held by Hamas in Gaza.

