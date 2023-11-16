'The actual truth': Musk cosigns antisemitic conspiracy theory

X CEO wholeheartedly endorses incoherent post appearing to gesture toward 'cultural Marxism' and saying Jews 'push hatred against while people'

Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and the CEO of X, took to the microblogging platform on Wednesday to endorse a blatantly antisemitic conspiracy that Jews promote hate against white people.

To the backdrop of the astonishing hike in expressions of antisemitic hate in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, X user @breakingbaht offered the opinion that Jewish communities “have been pushing the exact kind of dialectical hatred against whites that they claim to want people to stop using against them.”

While nonsensical in the present context, the term "dialectical" is borrowed from German philosophy and appears to gesture to "cultural Marxism"; it is the belief, in some quarters of the American right, that the appeal of authors such as Theodor Adorno and Herbert Marcuse to parts of the left represents a war waged by Jews on American institutions.

He added he was “deeply disinterested in giving the tiniest shit now about western Jewish populations coming to the disturbing realization that those hordes of minorities that support flooding their country don’t exactly like them too much.”

Musk chimed in, describing the tirade as "the absolute truth."

The X CEO is embroiled in a campaign against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which works against antisemitism and racism in the United States, and which he regards as censorious and harmful.

He made clear, however, that his animus against Jewish influence extends beyond the ADL: the trend he claims to identify "does not extend to all Jewish communities, but it is also not just limited to ADL."