Elon Musk in Israel to watch Hamas atrocities on Oct. 7, discuss antisemitism

The richest person in the world, owner of X Corp and Starlink, as well as other ventures, will also speak to families of hostages held in Gaza

Elon Musk arrived early Monday morning to Israel where he will meet Israeli President Isaac Herzog, families of hostages held in Gaza after the October 7 massacres led by Hamas, in order to speak about the atrocities that occurred and the ongoing pain, as well as the rising incidents of antisemitism and the need to combat it.

The owner of X would reportedly also meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, where the two men will tour the Gaza border communities that were attacked on October 7, and Musk will watch a video compilation of the atrocities committed by the terrorist organization Hamas.

Afterwards, the prime minister and Musk would reportedly have an hour-long meeting, followed by meetings with Herzog and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz. According to the reports, the tech giant would also receive a security review of the situation during his visit.

The Israeli Communication Minister Shlomo Karhi was the first to release a statement on an agreement in which Musk’s Starlink company will only supply satellite internet services to Israel and the Gaza Strip, upon government approval.

"As a result of this significant agreement, Starlink satellite units can only be operated in Israel with the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Communications, including the Gaza Strip," Karhi explained.

"As the State of Israel fights against Hamas - ISIS, this understanding is vital, as is it for everyone who desires a better world, free of evil and free of anti-Semitism, for our children's sake,” the Israeli minister commented on the visit.

"During your time in Israel, I hope that you will be able to gain valuable insight, and that it will serve as a springboard for future endeavors, as well as enhance your relationship with the Jewish people and values we share with the entire world,” he added.

The richest person in the world, owner of X Corp, Tesla, Starlink, SpaceX and more ventures, has come under fire by the U.S. White House and others for “abhorrent promotion" of antisemitism, after Musk endorsed a conspiracy theory against Jews.

X Corp has been in legal battles, or threatening action, against non-profits that have claimed the social media platform is rife with anti-Semitic content and has risen since the latest $44-billion acquisition by Musk.

In September, Netanyahu spoke with Musk during discussion on artificial intelligence, urging the social media platform owner to combat antisemitism on X, calling on him to find "the ability to stop not only antisemitism, or rolling it back as best you can, but any collective hatred.”