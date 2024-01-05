Tesla: massive recall of 1.6 million vehicles in China

Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million vehicles in China, according to the country's regulator, the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR).

The recall encompasses various models, including the popular S, X, 3, and Y, as well as 7,538 imported vehicles.

The recall is attributed to issues with both the steering software and door-locking systems. Tesla plans to address these problems through remote updates to the software, eliminating the need for affected vehicles to be physically taken to dealerships or garages for repairs.

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

The SAMR emphasized that, despite the remote nature of the planned update, it officially classifies it as a recall. Tesla will release an over-the-air software update for a total of 1,610,105 vehicles, covering both imported Models S and X and China-made Models 3 and Y produced from 2014 to 2023.

"For vehicles within the scope of this recall, when the automatic assisted steering function is turned on, the driver may misuse the level two combined assisted driving function, increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing a safety hazard."

In addition to the steering software concerns, Tesla will also implement a software upgrade for 7,538 units of Models S and X cars to resolve door-locking problems that could potentially result in doors unlocking during crashes.

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP

This sweeping recall in China follows a similar action taken by Tesla less than a month ago in the United States, where two million cars were recalled due to concerns related to autopilot software.

In May of the previous year, the Chinese regulator had already raised alarms about over a million vehicles potentially facing acceleration and braking system issues. Subsequently, Tesla identified problems not only with assisted driving functions but also with door-locking systems.