Elon Musk's Neuralink marks milestone as first human patient receives brain chip

Elon Musk's Neuralink company has successfully implanted its brain chip into the first human patient, marking a significant milestone for the innovative startup.

Musk also revealed that the product, named 'Telepathy,' aims to enable users, including those with disabilities, to communicate and control devices using their thoughts alone.

According to Musk's announcement on his social media platform X, the initial patient who received the brain chip is recovering well.

The entrepreneur expressed optimism about the product's potential, stating that the goal is to empower users to "communicate faster than an auctioneer."

The 'Telepathy' device, described as a brain-computer interface (BCI), has shown promising results in detecting neuron spikes, which are electrical and chemical signals sent by cells in the brain, according to Musk. The ultimate vision for the product is to facilitate control of phones, computers, and various devices through the power of thought.

Neuralink obtained clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) last year to initiate human trials, a pivotal step for the startup's ambitions to assist patients dealing with paralysis and various neurological conditions.

The company's PRIME Study, part of the human trial, involves surgically placing a brain-computer interface implant in a region of the brain associated with the intention to move.

Patrick Pleul/Pool via AP, File

The primary objective of the study is to evaluate the safety of the implant and the surgical robot used in the procedure. Neuralink aims to enable individuals to control a computer cursor or keyboard solely through their thoughts.

Despite this groundbreaking achievement, Neuralink has faced scrutiny, including a recent fine for violating U.S. Department of Transportation rules. In November, concerns were raised about the safety of Neuralink's technology after reports revealed issues with implants on monkeys, including paralysis, seizures, and brain swelling.

Musk, however, stated in a social media post that "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant" and emphasized the company's commitment to minimizing risks during testing.