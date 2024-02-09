Meta weighs flagging pejorative use of 'Zionist' as hate speech

Meta, Mark Zuckerberg's social media giant behind Facebook and Instagram, said Friday it was weighing flagging pejorative usage of the word "Zionist," amid a dangerous rise in antisemitism in the aftermath of the October 7 massacre.

"Given the increase in polarized public discourse due to events in the Middle East, we believe it's important to assess our guidance for reviewing posts that use the term Zionist," a Meta spokesperson said. "While the term Zionist often refers to a person's ideology, which is not a protected characteristic, it can also be used to refer to Jewish or Israeli people."

"Zionism" designates the late-19th and 20th century movement devoted to realizing the aspiration for a sovereign state for Jews in their ancestral homeland; following the establishment of Israel in 1948 it has come to refer to the belief that the world's only Jewish state should not be violently eradicated.

The word had acquired sinister overtones in Cold War-era Stalinist and Islamist rhetoric, whose echoes in the language of today's activist circles in the West are unmissable. According to writer Dara Horn, "The Soviet Union thus pioneered a versatile gaslighting slogan, which it later spread through its client states in the developing world and which remains popular today: it was not antisemitic, merely anti-Zionist."