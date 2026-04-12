Artemis II crew returns to Earth after historic 10-day deep-space mission

The four members of the Artemis II crew — Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch of NASA, along with Jeremy Hansen of the Canadian Space Agency — returned to Earth early Saturday morning after completing a historic 10-day mission. In their first media interviews following landing, the astronauts described the journey as deeply emotional and transformative, emphasizing the strong bond formed among the crew during their time in space.

The astronauts were welcomed at Ellington Field near the Johnson Space Center in Houston with applause and embraces from NASA officials and families. NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman praised the mission as “the greatest adventure in human history,” highlighting its role in preparing for future deep-space exploration.

“When you’re there, you just want to come back”

During the mission, the crew traveled farther into space than any human mission, reaching a distance of more than 200,000 miles (321,868 kilometers) from Earth. Speaking about the experience, mission commander Reid Wiseman said, “Victor, Christina, and Jeremy, we are forever connected. No one down here will ever know what the four of us went through.” He added, “It wasn’t easy being more than 200,000 miles from home. Before launch it feels like the greatest dream on Earth, and when you’re out there, you just want to come back to your families and friends. It’s something special to be human, and it’s something special to be on Earth.”

Wiseman also reflected on the emotional challenges of the journey, including moments of isolation and connection inside the spacecraft. He described the crew’s shared experience as uniquely bonding, saying that hearing one another talk about their families made the mission especially meaningful. The astronauts also reportedly discussed naming a lunar feature in honor of Wiseman’s late wife, Carol.

“Earth is a team”

NASA astronaut Victor Glover said he was still processing the scale of what the crew had achieved. “The gratitude for what we saw and what we did is too much to contain in one body,” he said, adding, “I love you, all of you,” in remarks directed at colleagues and supporters.

Christina Koch described the most striking moment of the mission as viewing Earth from deep space. “One of my most powerful discoveries was when I gazed at Earth appearing so small through Orion’s window, surrounded by darkness,” she said. She also reflected on teamwork, saying, “A team is a group that is in it all the time, no matter what, working together every minute with the same goal… Earth — you are a team.”

Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen highlighted the emotional connection between the crew and the public following the mission. He referenced what the team called the “joy train,” saying, “We’re not always on the joy train, but we’re committed to getting back on it as soon as possible. And that is a useful life skill for any team trying to achieve something.” He added, “We are a mirror reflecting you, and if you like what you see, just look a little deeper inside.”

Looking ahead to Artemis III

NASA officials said the Artemis II mission lays the groundwork for Artemis III, currently expected to launch in 2027. NASA leadership indicated that preparations for the next phase of lunar exploration, including crew selection and vehicle assembly, will begin soon.

Vanessa Wyche, director of the Johnson Space Center, said, “We often say that we stand on the shoulders of giants. After seeing them return, I have to say that their shoulders now seem even broader for the next generation.”

Throughout the mission, the astronauts completed a range of objectives, including deep-space operations and systems testing, while also experiencing minor technical issues onboard, including temporary challenges with onboard facilities and communications.

The crew’s return marks the successful conclusion of Artemis II’s 10-day journey, which officials say will directly inform future missions aimed at returning humans to the Moon and preparing for deeper space exploration.