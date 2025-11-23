Google adopts Apple's AirDrop feature

Over the years, Apple was the first to integrate advanced features into its devices — some of which have never made it to various Android devices. Now, one of the most popular of these will become available for some Android devices.

Google announced over the weekend that the Pixel 10 devices will begin to support AirDrop. This means that Pixel 10 users will now be able to use the feature that allows transferring content with iPhones without using apps like WhatsApp which sometimes reduce the quality of the file.

The company engineered this intercompatible feature without Apple’s help. Google says it works with iPhone, iPad, and macOS devices, and is featured in the entire Pixel 10 series.

It is still unclear if and when AirDrop will become available for additional Android devices — by Google or by other manufacturers. However, it can be cautiously estimated that, similar to many other features, it may reach additional Android devices in the future.

If this does in fact happen, it will be a lengthy process, as each manufacturer has integrated its own version of Android into its different devices, which run rather diverse sub-versions.