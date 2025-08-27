Microsoft employees occupy president's office in ongoing protests

Recommended -

Police arrested seven people at Microsoft's headquarters in Redmond, Washington, after they occupied the company's president Brad Smith's office in an ongoing protest effort against the company's reported involvement with the IDF's operations in Gaza.

Among those arrested for occupying the president's office were former and current employees, according to the protest group called No Azure for Apartheid.

Azure is the company's main cloud computing platform, which was reported by a British newspaper this month to have been used in attacks against Palestinian targets in Gaza. Microsoft has said it is reviewing these reports.

Meanwhile, the group has been protesting for months, demanding that the company cut its ties with Israel and pay reparations to Palestinians.