ServiceNow to acquire Israeli cybersecurity firm Armis for $7.75 billion

Armis, an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company, has been acquired by enterprise software maker ServiceNow in a deal valued at $7.75 billion in cash, the companies announced Tuesday. The transaction, which requires regulatory approval, is expected to close in the second half of 2026 and represents one of the largest exits in the cybersecurity sector this year.

The acquisition marks the largest purchase in ServiceNow’s history, signaling a strategic shift for the tech giant as it bolsters its security and risk offerings amid increasing demand for advanced cyber defenses and AI-driven governance tools. ServiceNow said it plans to fund the deal with a mix of cash on hand and debt.

Armis, founded in 2016, specializes in asset exposure management—identifying and mitigating threats across connected devices and networks for enterprises, governments, and critical infrastructure sectors. The company’s platform provides real-time discovery and continuous security across IT systems, operational technology, IoT, and other digital environments.

Last month, Armis raised $435 million at a valuation of $6.1 billion, one of the largest private financings in global cybersecurity this year, positioning the company for rapid growth and an eventual IPO before the acquisition was finalized.

ServiceNow executives framed the deal as part of a broader push to expand its security footprint, particularly as organizations increasingly incorporate AI technologies into their operations. In a statement, the company said the acquisition will help “monitor and respond to threats across an organization's entire technology infrastructure,” enhancing visibility and governance from cloud to edge.

Analysts say the acquisition positions ServiceNow as a stronger player in the competitive cybersecurity market, complementing its existing workflow automation and IT management offerings. Armis’ expertise in exposure management and real-time threat intelligence is expected to deepen the combined company’s ability to secure complex digital ecosystems.

The deal highlights the growing value of cybersecurity firms in a world of expanding cyber threats and underscores the appeal of Israeli tech companies as acquisition targets for global technology leaders.