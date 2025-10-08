US scientist of Palestinian origin among Nobel Prize winners in chemistry

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced Wednesday that the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Chemistry are Susumu Kitagawa from Kyoto University, Japan, Richard Robson from the University of Melbourne, Australia, and Omar Yaghi from the University of California, Berkeley, United States.

The prize was awarded to them for the development of a new type of molecular architecture — metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) —molecular structures with large cavities through which gases and various chemicals can flow.

Among other things, these structures can be used for collecting and extracting water from desert air, capturing carbon dioxide, storing toxic gases and removing pollutants from water, accelerating chemical reactions, and conducting electricity.

Following the groundbreaking discoveries of the laureates, chemists around the world have constructed tens of thousands of different metal-organic frameworks, some of which may contribute to solving some of humanity’s greatest challenges.

As recalled, the winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics were announced on Tuesday. The winners are three American researchers – John Clarke, Michel Devoret, and John Martinis. They were awarded for "the discovery of macroscopic quantum-mechanical tunneling and energy quantization in an electrical circuit," according to the prize committee.

Earlier this week, the three researchers who won the Nobel Prize in Medicine were announced — two Americans and a Japanese. Mary E. Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell, and Shimon Sakaguchi were awarded the prize for their discoveries regarding peripheral immune tolerance, which prevents the immune system from attacking the body. They worked in the field of autoimmune diseases and discovered how the immune system is kept under control and does not harm the various organs of the body.

The peak of the Nobel Prize announcements in the various fields is expected to arrive this coming Friday, with the announcement of the Nobel Peace Prize.