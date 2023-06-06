Ukraine's foreign minister says 'Europe’s largest technological disaster in decades' occurred due to an attack blamed on Russia

The Russian-held Ukrainian city of Novaya Kakhovka was 'flooded' after a nearby dam was partially destroyed, according to Russian news agencies. The Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant was hit by an explosion earlier today, resulting in the evacuation of nearby settlements.

"Russia’s deliberate and long-planned destruction of the Kakhovka dam results in regional ecocide,” stated Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. “Entire ecosystems are being irreversibly harmed.”

The Ukrainian foreign minister went on to say it was “probably Europe’s largest technological disaster in decades” and that “Ukraine is facing a huge humanitarian and environmental crisis.”

As part of the ecological risk, residents of the affected Kherson region were advised to evacuate with their pets, or at the very least not to leave them “on chains, in enclosures or cages,” in order to “save them from drowning in floodwaters.” There were also reports of the Novaya Kakhovka zoo being flooded, and animals being set free.

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi responded to the potential nuclear crisis, and said “absence of cooling water in the essential cooling water systems for an extended period of time would cause fuel melt and inoperability of the emergency diesel generators.”

“However, our current assessment is that there is no immediate risk to the safety of the plant,” Grossi determined.

World leaders are blaming Russia for the attack, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg saying “the destruction of the Kakhovka dam today puts thousands of civilians at risk and causes severe environmental damage.

“This is an outrageous act, which demonstrates once again the brutality of Russia’s war in Ukraine,” added Stoltenberg.

European Council President Charles Michel said “the destruction of civilian infrastructure clearly qualifies as a war crime - and we will hold Russia and its proxies accountable.”