Ukrainian authorities said 17,000 people were being evacuated with 24 villages having been flooded

Ukraine evacuated thousands of people on Wednesday after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam led to the flooding of dozens of villages and fears of a humanitarian disaster.

Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for the collapse of the dam located on the Russian-occupied part of eastern Ukraine on Tuesday morning. Ukrainian authorities said 17,000 people were being evacuated with 24 villages having been flooded.

"Over 40,000 people are in danger of being flooded," Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said, adding that 25,000 more people needed to be evacuated on the Russian-occupied side of the Dnipro.

"The evacuation will continue tomorrow and in the coming days - by bus and train," presidential adviser Oleksiy Kuleba vowed.

The UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on Tuesday following requests from the two warring sides. Washington warned there would be "likely many deaths" with the UN saying that “hundreds of thousands” could be affected on both sides of the frontline.

The Kakhovka dam provided cooling water for Europe's largest nuclear plant. Kyiv said 150 tonnes of engine oil had spilled into the Dnipro river, while the agricultural ministry warned that 10 thousand hectares of farmland on the right bank of the river would be flooded and "several times more" on the left bank.

Kyiv claimed that the dam destruction was an attempt by Moscow to hamper its long-awaited offensive. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia of detonating an "environmental bomb of mass destruction", urging the world to "react". He added, however, that the explosion would "not affect Ukraine's ability to de-occupy its own territories.”