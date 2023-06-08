Zelensky slams UN, Red Cross for lack of aid after Ukraine dam disaster

The destruction of the Khakhovka dam, which Moscow and Kyiv are trading blame for, left thousands without homes and drinking water

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday evening expressed his “shock” over a lack of aid from the UN and Red Cross after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam which led to dozens of villages being flooded.

"They are not there," Zelensky told Germany's Bild daily, adding that he was "in shock because I think they are the forces who have to be there to save people's lives."

The president stressed that "people and animals have died" in the disaster, which he has earlier called an “ecocide” carried out by Russia.

"From the roofs of the flooded houses, people see drowned people floating by," Zelensky said, adding that the situation in the occupied part of the southern Kherson region is especially difficult.

"When our forces try to get them out, they are shot at by occupiers from a distance," the president said referring to Kyiv’s evacuation efforts.

The collapse of the Khakhovka dam on Tuesday, which Moscow and Kyiv are trading blame for, left thousands without homes and drinking water, sparking fears of an ecological and humanitarian disaster. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he will chair an emergency meeting Thursday with Ukraine on the "outrageous destruction" of the dam.