Norwegian scientists recorded seismic signals of explosion from Ukraine dam

Norwegian Seismic Array (NORSAR) analyzed seismic signals from regional stations in connection with the collapse of the Kakhovka dam in eastern Ukraine and declared there was an explosion.

The destruction of the dam on Tuesday in the Russian-occupied territory of Ukraine led to dozens of villages being flooded with thousands of people losing their homes and access to drinking water. Moscow and Kyiv traded blame for the disaster.

“Data from regional seismic stations show clear signals on Tuesday 6 June at 2:54 local time (01:54 Norwegian time). Time and location (coordinates: 46.7776, 33.37) coincide with reports in the media about the collapse of the Kakhovka dam. The signals indicate that there was an explosion,” the NORSAR report said.

According to the experts, the magnitude estimate is between 1 and 2. Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling rescuers and residents of the flood-hit region of Kherson amid evacuation efforts. The destruction of the dam on the Dnipro river left 6458 sq ft under water with thousands struggling to flee the disaster-hit area.