Falling debris of shot-down Russian drones causes death of three, wounding 26; Canada's leader to meet with Ukraine's Zelensky later in the day

A fire started by debris from shot-down drones has killed three people in the Odesa region of Ukraine, early Saturday, according to regional officials. Later in the day, Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau paid a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital.

"At night, the enemy attacked Odesa Region with attack drones," regional authorities said in a social media statement, "unfortunately, there are victims among the civilian population," stating that three people were killed and another 26 wounded, including three children.

The statement outlined the cause, which resulted after Ukraine's air defenses destroyed all the unmanned aerial vehicles but the debris hit a high-rise residential building and sparked a fire.

The blast wave damaged several apartment buildings nearby, but officials said the fire was now put out, according to AFP.

Later in the day, Canada's prime minister made a gesture of support, by visiting the capital Kyiv. "Welcome to Ukraine Mr. Prime Minister," Ukrainian Deputy Foreign Minister Andriy Melnyk tweeted, with a photo of the two shaking hands at a train station.

Trudeau paid his respects by laying a wreath at a memorial site to Ukrainian soldiers, killed fighting pro-Russian forces, which displayed faces of the fallen. He also visited an exhibition of destroyed military vehicles.

VALENTYN OGIRENKO / POOL / AFP Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Canada's Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland (L) visit an exhibition of destroyed vehicles at Saint Michael's Square in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Oleksandre Polichtchouk presented the Canadian leader with shrapnel that fell on Odessa, saying "it's a little souvenir of how Ukraine suffered from Russian missile strikes.”

Over 36,000 Ukrainian military personnel have trained in Canada, a group of whom met with Trudeau. Colonel Petro Ostaptchouk, who was part of the group, said the training was for snipers, engineers and young commanders. The prime minister is scheduled to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky later on Saturday.