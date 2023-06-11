UN says 700,000 in need of drinking water after Ukraine dam disaster

The official added that Russia has not granted access to the UN to the occupied areas to help flood victims

A top UN official said an “extraordinary” 700,000 people are in need of drinking water after the Kakhovka dam collapse in eastern Ukraine, which made the humanitarian situation in the country “hugely worse.”

Undersecretary-General Martin Griffiths told AP that the flooding, which affected dozens of Ukrainian villages, created “a huge, looming problem of a lack of proper drinking water for those 700,000 people” on both the Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-occupied sides of the Dnipro river. He stressed that the disaster would almost inevitably lead to lower grain exports, higher food prices and worsening food crises around the world.

“This is a viral problem,” he said, adding that “the truth is this is only the beginning of seeing the consequences of this act.”

Griffiths said the United Nations in cooperation with Ukrainian aid groups managed to reach nearly 30,000 people in flooded areas under Ukrainian control. The official added that Russia has not granted access to the UN to the occupied areas to help flood victims in the Kherson region, which Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Earlier on Wednesday, Griffiths met with Russia’s UN ambassador, Vassily Nebenzia, and asked Russian authorities “for access for our teams in Ukraine to go across the front lines to give aid, to provide support for … Ukrainians in those areas.”

“We’re providing them with details as we speak, to enable Moscow to meet what we hope will be a positive decision on this,” he said. “I hope that will come through.”

According to Griffiths, waters also have rushed over areas with land mines from the war “and what we are bound to be seeing are those mines floating in places where people don’t expect them.”