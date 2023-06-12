Ukraine says retaken three villages in Donetsk region in new offensive

The Institute for the Study of War said that Kyiv's forces have launched counteroffensive operations in at least four frontline areas

Ukraine announced on Sunday that its forces have retaken three villages in the occupied region of Donetsk in Kyiv’s first gains of the long-awaited counteroffensive.

Washington-based think tank the Institute for the Study of War said that Kyiv's forces have launched counteroffensive operations in at least four frontline areas. After months of expectations, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Saturday that the counteroffensive had begun.

The recapture of the three villages in the east of Ukraine are the first gains in this campaign.

"Neskuchne of the Donetsk region is under the Ukrainian flag again," said the state border guard service as quoted by AFP.

Earlier on Sunday, Ukraine's army said its troops had taken the nearby village of Blagodatne, releasing a video that showed soldiers placing a Ukrainian flag over a destroyed building. Later on Sunday, deputy defense minister Ganna Malyar said Ukraine's forces had retaken a third village, Makarivka, northwest of Blagodatne, which is located on the border of the eastern region of Donetsk and the southern region of Zaporizhzhia.

Ukraine’s successes in the Zaporizhzhia region could potentially enable its forces to break through the land bridge that connects Russia with the Crimean peninsula it annexed from Ukraine in 2014. Russia's defense ministry said Ukraine had made an unsuccessful attack Saturday night on a Russian warship in the Black Sea.

Kyiv in turn accused Moscow of attacking civilians during the evacuation at the flood-hit Kherson region, where the dam destruction is causing a humanitarian and ecological disaster. Three people were killed and at least another 23 wounded on Sunday as Russia shelled a rescue boat evacuating people from Russian-controlled territory, according to the Kherson region prosecutors' office.