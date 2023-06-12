Israel to provide clean water and food to Ukraine amid Kherson flooding

Jerusalem condemned the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, while avoiding mentioning Russia

Israel will send drinking water and food to the Kherson region in eastern Ukraine, after the destruction of the Kakhovka dam last week caused floods that forced thousands of residents to leave their homes.

Earlier on Sunday, UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths said the floods have created “a huge, looming problem of a lack of proper drinking water for those 700,000 people.” Both residents of the Ukrainian-controlled and Russian-occupied sides of the Dnipro river were heavily affected by the disaster.

The Israeli aid announced on Monday by Foreign Minister Eli Cohen includes hundreds of thousands of liters of mineral water and more than 10 tons of food. Food and drinking water will be distributed by voluntary organizations working with the Israeli Embassy in Kyiv.

The aid, provided in coordination with the Ukrainian authorities and at their request, should arrive in the Kherson region on Monday or Tuesday.

"The State of Israel stands with the people of Ukraine, especially in these difficult times, and comes to the rescue to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to citizens affected by the dam collapse," Cohen said.

“I thank the Israeli Embassy in Ukraine and the Israeli army, the international aid agency of the State of Israel within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, for their mobilization in the framework of this important mission,” he added.

Jerusalem condemned the destruction of the Nova Kakhovka dam, while avoiding mentioning Russia, which Kyiv and Washington blamed for the disaster.

"Israel is shocked by the extensive damage to the Kakhovka Dam. Thousands of innocent civilians are at risk from this terrible destruction. The entire international community must strongly condemn this deliberate damage to critical infrastructure and Our thoughts and prayers are with the people of Ukraine in these difficult times," Foreign Ministry spokesman Lior Haiat said.

Ukrainian Interior Minister Igor Klimenko said on Sunday that 77 towns and villages were flooded in the Kherson and Mykolaiv regions as a result of the dam collapse. Ukraine has earlier reported that at least six people were dead and a dozen declared missing with many more feared hurt in the occupied part of the region, where Russia doesn’t let volunteers to help residents.